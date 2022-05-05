First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 48,489 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 354.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,489 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $3.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,183 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.20.

