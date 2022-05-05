First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $10.21 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Amgen by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,349,000 after buying an additional 412,337 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.00.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $234.78. 88,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.24 and its 200-day moving average is $225.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

