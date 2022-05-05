First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 136.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,716 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,906,000 after purchasing an additional 753,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,345,000 after purchasing an additional 565,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,478,000 after purchasing an additional 386,401 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626,627 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,347,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,362,000 after purchasing an additional 228,259 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.01. 264,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,805. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.42. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.93 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

