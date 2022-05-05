First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $6.50 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $16.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $459.21. The stock had a trading volume of 172,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,119. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $448.54 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $479.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.84.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

