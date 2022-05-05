First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $7.12 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.80. 97,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,479. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.85.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.