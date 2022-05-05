First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,527,010 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

