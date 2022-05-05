First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 11,792 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,792 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 10,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,717,000 after buying an additional 91,959 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 34,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 32,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.93.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $12.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $278.07. The stock had a trading volume of 23,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,317. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $265.42 and a 12 month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

