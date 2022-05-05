First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,903 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,490,000 after acquiring an additional 201,915 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 381,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,890,000 after acquiring an additional 123,846 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 465,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,007,000 after acquiring an additional 96,338 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 81.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 204,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,065,000 after acquiring an additional 92,114 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $11.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $271.83. 8,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,371. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.35 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.28 and a 200 day moving average of $298.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

