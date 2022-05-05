First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FIBK. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $35.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.04. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 29.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 85.42%.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $74,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,634 shares of company stock worth $841,767. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

