First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 270510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.20 price objective on shares of First Mining Gold in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$176.96 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.29.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties that cover approximately 3,700 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

