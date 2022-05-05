First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,014 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of AerCap worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AerCap by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,008,000 after buying an additional 253,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AerCap by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in AerCap by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AerCap by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,696,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AER opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.18.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

About AerCap (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.