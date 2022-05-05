First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 324.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,254 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 47,262 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 170,322 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,020,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,658 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 124,294 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,295,000 after acquiring an additional 45,680 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $273.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $292.75.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.43.

In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,792 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,317. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

