First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,646,000 after buying an additional 177,645 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after buying an additional 275,780 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,443,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,230,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,303,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,387,000 after buying an additional 63,891 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AJG opened at $170.37 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.30.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.