First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,380 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $127.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.42 and a 200-day moving average of $123.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

