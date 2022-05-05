First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $6.48 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,358,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 54.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 107.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,119,000 after buying an additional 98,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA stock opened at $222.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.50 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.99 and a 200-day moving average of $246.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.