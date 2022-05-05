First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $6.93 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Clean Harbors worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $98.45 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average of $102.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

