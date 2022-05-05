First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,185 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $48.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

