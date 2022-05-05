First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,287 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $167.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30 and a beta of 0.98. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $138.40 and a 1 year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.88.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

