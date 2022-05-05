First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,124 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFM opened at $37.87 on Thursday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

