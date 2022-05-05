First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 699 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock opened at $100.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.55 and its 200 day moving average is $90.74.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,352 shares of company stock worth $3,138,718 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.