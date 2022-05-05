First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,676 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,469 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $86.45 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.68.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock worth $223,573,799. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

