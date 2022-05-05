First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,086 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $7,581,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 177,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after buying an additional 35,563 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.85 billion, a PE ratio of -208.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -603.11%.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($112.43) to £110 ($137.41) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($124.92) to £120 ($149.91) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

