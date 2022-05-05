First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $152.10

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $152.10 and last traded at $153.21, with a volume of 34197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.31.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 476.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

