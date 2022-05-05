Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FFC opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

