Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Flowserve from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Flowserve stock opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

