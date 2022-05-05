Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fluor’s shares have broadly outperformed the industry over the past year. The trend is likely to continue on the back of its "Building a Better Future" initiative, which focuses on enhancing the markets outside the traditional oil and gas sector, fair and balanced commercial deals, financial discipline, and the high-performing business culture. Although 2021 revenues fell year over year due to lower contribution from the Energy & Chemicals and Urban Solutions segments, adjusted earnings came in at 94 cents per share. Consolidated segment profit rose 12% year over year. New awards were $8.8 billion compared with $7.5 billion a year ago. Fluor's upbeat view for 2022 is also encouraging. Yet, supply chain disruptions, labor availability and inflation are risks.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLR. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $26.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.76.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fluor by 4.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fluor in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Fluor in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fluor by 32.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 34,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fluor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 128,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

