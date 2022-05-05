FMC (NYSE:FMC) Trading Down 4.8%

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $123.38 and last traded at $125.47. 10,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 867,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Redburn Partners began coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

FMC announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in FMC by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

