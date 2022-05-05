Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $841.50

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 841.50 ($10.51) and last traded at GBX 870 ($10.87), with a volume of 37933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 890 ($11.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,145.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,315.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £510.36 million and a PE ratio of 18.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.11%.

In other Focusrite news, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 3,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,016 ($12.69) per share, for a total transaction of £39,349.68 ($49,156.38).

About Focusrite (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

