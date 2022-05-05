Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 147.50 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.84). Approximately 140,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 134,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($1.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 149.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 155.47. The company has a market cap of £150 million and a P/E ratio of 19.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Fonix Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Fonix Mobile Plc provides mobile payments and messaging services for media, charity, gaming, ticketing, mobility, and other digital service businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers carrier and SMS billing, and managed services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

