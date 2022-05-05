Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Update

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,714,380 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $249,086,000 after purchasing an additional 94,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $182,511,000 after purchasing an additional 149,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,735 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $111,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,096 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 399,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $29.51. 25,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

FL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut shares of Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

