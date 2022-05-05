Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 13,450 Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Everi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Everi by 4.2% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 17,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Everi by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 111,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 3.3% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $17.69 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

