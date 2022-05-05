Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $222.35 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $210.62 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.55 and its 200-day moving average is $302.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.71.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

