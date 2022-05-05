Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,553,000 after acquiring an additional 63,739 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $54.81 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 7.49.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $363,727.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $392,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

