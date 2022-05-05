Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $255,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,066,000 after buying an additional 806,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,552,000 after acquiring an additional 475,849 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,688,000 after purchasing an additional 71,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,506,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,455,000 after purchasing an additional 213,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.69.

NYSE SWK opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.90 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.77. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

