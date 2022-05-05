Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $278,000 in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Agree Realty by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average of $67.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.87%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

