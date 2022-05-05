Fox Run Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 48.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $176.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.59. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.22 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

