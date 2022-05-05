Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,949,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.47. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

Agree Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.