Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $108.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $102.28 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.23.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.