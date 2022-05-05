Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 10.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,511,000 after purchasing an additional 890,464 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after acquiring an additional 705,141 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,359,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after acquiring an additional 410,374 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 336,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 194,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after acquiring an additional 135,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.63) to €8.80 ($9.26) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.98.
Tenaris Profile (Get Rating)
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenaris (TS)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.