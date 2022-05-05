Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 10.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,511,000 after purchasing an additional 890,464 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after acquiring an additional 705,141 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,359,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after acquiring an additional 410,374 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 336,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 194,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after acquiring an additional 135,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.63) to €8.80 ($9.26) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.98.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

