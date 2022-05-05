Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,511,000 after acquiring an additional 890,464 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after acquiring an additional 705,141 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,359,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after acquiring an additional 410,374 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 336,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 194,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after acquiring an additional 135,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($13.68) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.98.

Tenaris Profile (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.