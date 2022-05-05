Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 1,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average is $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

Jabil Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.