Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 2,335 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:DFS opened at $120.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.50. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.