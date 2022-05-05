Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 53,325 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $895,780.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $199,397.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,797 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $24.42.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
