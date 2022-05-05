Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$180.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$144.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$199.64.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of TSE FNV traded down C$4.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$194.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 17.39 and a quick ratio of 15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$200.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$183.25. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$158.27 and a 1 year high of C$216.32.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$413.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.9400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$877,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,714,595. Also, Director David Harquail sold 28,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$199.27, for a total transaction of C$5,590,171.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,577,745.58. Insiders sold a total of 57,553 shares of company stock worth $11,502,552 over the last three months.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.