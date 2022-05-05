Frax 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $91.45 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. Frax has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $91.45 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.85 or 0.00216869 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.41 or 0.00462481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00039584 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,676.78 or 1.97628937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,636,719,598 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

