FREE Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $414,485.00 (FREE)

FREE Coin (FREE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, FREE Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One FREE Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FREE Coin has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and approximately $414,485.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FREE Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00029721 BTC.

About FREE Coin

FREE Coin (FREE) is a coin. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,938,989,997,635 coins. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology . FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The FREE coin is the ideal coin for starters in Crypto: low introduction price so high growth potential, friendly community to support you and a wide range of Exchanges and Wallets. For every starter, the FREE is the ideal coin to learn all aspects of crypto trading, with very low financial risk and with a real potential to profit from the price increase of the FREE coin. But also for the experienced crypto user, the FREE coin offers a nice diversification of your current crypto wallet… Our 3 main objectives : 1) Pave the way for the GLOBAL MASS USAGE of cryptocurrency. Our mission is to make cryptocurrency accessible to every interested person on earth. The FREE coin is the only cryptocurrency with the correct level of supply to support worldwide usage of crypto. 2) Make cryptocurrency INCLUSIVE: allow access to cryptocurrency profits also to people with less financial means. Therefore we do the initial distribution at a low price. 3) FREEcoin-ize the unbanked: Low-income areas are currently without classic banking services. Such classic banking services can not be implemented in a profitable way in those areas. The FREE will allow for P2P, P2B, and B2B payment transactions at the lowest cost in those areas. The FREE coin is a utility coin to support the digital transformation of the global money market: from Fiat to crypto. After the initial distribution (2018-2024) the FREE coin will become a semi-stable crypto coin. This stability will be realized by trading 80 % of the daily volume against other stable coins (USDT, TUSD, EUR, USD, …). The remaining 20 % of the daily volume will be traded against BTC and ETH. “

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FREE Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FREE Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FREE Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.