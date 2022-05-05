Freeway Token (FWT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $738,286.00

Freeway Token (FWT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Freeway Token has a total market capitalization of $94.72 million and $738,286.00 worth of Freeway Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Freeway Token has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Freeway Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00030350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00100109 BTC.

Freeway Token Coin Profile

FWT is a coin. Freeway Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,459,241 coins. The official website for Freeway Token is aubit.io . Freeway Token’s official Twitter account is @aubitnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freeway Token’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “AuBit is an asset management platform built to provide greater total returns on the World's top investment products and asset classes. “

Buying and Selling Freeway Token

