Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €36.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €36.00 ($37.89) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s current price.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($36.84) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays set a €50.50 ($53.16) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($63.42) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($36.32) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.52 ($44.76).

Shares of FRE opened at €35.13 ($36.98) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €32.49 and a 200-day moving average of €35.28. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($63.33) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($84.21).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

