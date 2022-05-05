Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Marlene Gordon sold 5,056 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $134,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 2,447 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $62,569.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $501,788 in the last three months. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,538,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,853,000 after acquiring an additional 138,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,505,000 after acquiring an additional 64,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $7,472,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 72.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

