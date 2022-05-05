Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

Shares of FRPT stock traded down $10.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.41 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet has a one year low of $76.14 and a one year high of $183.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,955,000 after purchasing an additional 203,745 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 379,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 152.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 108,775 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 91,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRPT. Benchmark began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.40.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

